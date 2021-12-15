KEN PERROTTE: Sunday hunting bill could end a long-standing ban

Noise is not an issue. As many note, people can target shoot and waterfowl hunt all day on Sunday, but they can’t fire a single shot at a deer? No other recreational activities are banned on public lands on Sundays. It is the last “blue law.”

More Stocking Stuffers

Somehow, I missed it when it was first published in 2017, but a book by Virginia Department of Wildlife Resource’s district biologist David M. Kocka covering 29 escapades associated with deer and black bear over nearly three decades is a fun read for people keen on how animals and people try to share this world of ours.

Titled, “Bear With Me, My Deer: Tails of a Virginia Wildlife Biologist,” this 96-page book gives you an insider’s look at how state wildlife biologists respond to issues related to wild critters–in this case deer and bear.

I hesitate to call his subjects “problem animals,” because human behavior in the stories is often the main issue. The bears are just trying to eke out a living.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, it sells for $12.95, the book is available at amazon.com or barnesandnoble.com books.