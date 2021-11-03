KEN PERROTTE: VDWR board signals its support for Sunday hunting on public lands

As DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown, himself an attorney, explains, “It basically comes down to due process. Whereas our old system arguably worked in at least most cases, with some exceptions, if you think about it, it had our officers serving as officer and judge or jury, in effect. If they tagged your blind, you were out of compliance and that was it. So, there needs to be at least some mechanism for a hearing, appeal, etc., if you’re going to fairly administer things that way.”

Enforcement is now guided by a new standard operating procedure, SOP-218 Waterfowl Blind Complaints, issued in September. The premise driving the new procedure is that DWR does not have the authority to revoke any person’s license nor prohibit them from hunting their blind without due process, something that requires the court system.

Now, CPO’s receiving complaints of stationary blinds erected within 500 yards of another licensed blind are advising affected blind licensees that they may seek a court action for damages in accordance with Section 29.1-349(B) of the Virginia Code.

Other complaints and issues related to waterfowl blind law enforcement can still be addressed by CPOs and may include issuing warnings or summons.