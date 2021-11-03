KEN PERROTTE: VDWR board signals its support for Sunday hunting on public lands

THE Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Board signaled strong support for Sunday hunting on public land, unanimously passing a resolution at last week’s meeting.
Sunday hunting on private land was approved in 2014 after years of acrimonious debate. Still banned, though, was most hunting on public lands, including the nearly quarter-million acres of land on state wildlife management areas, land paid for and maintained largely with revenues from hunting licenses and excise taxes from sales of hunting related gear. Paradoxically, the 2014 change allowed Sunday hunting for ducks and geese on public waterways. In 2018, Sunday hunting for raccoons was approved.
The existing broader ban keeps people off the 1.6 million acres of Washington-Jefferson National Forest land, 26 state forests totaling 71,972 acres, and Virginia’s military installations.
John Culclasure, the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundations Southeastern States assistant director, outlined at the board meeting the case for full Sunday hunting, underscoring that hunters are taxpayers who also purchase national forest and state forest use permits.
Opening public lands will increase access and opportunity for youth, families and hardworking adults with limited opportunities, he said. It also supports hunter recruitment, retention and reactivation efforts.
Many hunters, including many novices, can hunt only on weekends and don’t have access to private lands. Nearly 40% of hunters pursue game species on public lands, according to DWR. They are frozen out on Sundays, losing 50% of their season.
The adopted resolution included many of CSF’s points.
In both 2020 and 2021, Delegate James Edmunds, the Virginia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus co-chair, introduced legislation to allow Sunday hunting on public lands. Both bills died in committee—and that has been the perennial problem. Sunday hunting bills before 2014 were sent to committee to be killed. It was a fait accompli. It wasn’t until the 2014 bill was forced to the full floor for a vote that the issue got a proper hearing.
Sunday hunting on public lands bills are getting the same treatment. Edmunds’ bill last year was rudely dispatched with almost no opportunity for public comment and opponents tossing out easily refuted smokescreen arguments about public safety, religious sanctity and noise.
Culclasure reminded the DWR Board that Sunday hunting takes place in most of the country without increased conflict. It takes place 6 days a week in Virginia without safety issues. Sunday hunting is legal on private lands and offering Sunday hunting on public land is far from a mandate that people must hunt versus go to church.
Noise was ludicrously advanced last year as a reason for opposing Edmund’s bill. Culclasure noted he can target shoot all day on Sunday but is prohibited from hunting—when he may or may not even fire a single shot. Total smokescreens. Politicians who posit otherwise are disingenuous—but perhaps that’s redundant.
No other recreational activities are banned on public lands on Sundays. It is the last “blue law.”
It is good the DWR Board finally is going on the record to address this archaic wrong. Look for a bill in the upcoming General Assembly.
Duck Blind Enforcement
Virginia’s waterfowl blind laws [https://dwr.virginia.gov/hunting/regulations/waterfowl-blind-laws/] are some of the most confounding in the nation. Contentious for years, they tend to protect the “haves” from the “have nots.” One longstanding issue of riparian owners erecting “dummy” or “ghost” blinds to essentially post public waterways is particularly egregious.
Conservation Police Officers often have untenable enforcement requirements. Some laws are poorly written, requiring CPOs to make judgements on things such as “intent.”
A recent review of waterfowl blind laws and regulations has DWR’s law enforcement division changing how it is enforcing some laws, including the “red-tagging” of blinds believed non-compliant.
As DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown, himself an attorney, explains, “It basically comes down to due process. Whereas our old system arguably worked in at least most cases, with some exceptions, if you think about it, it had our officers serving as officer and judge or jury, in effect. If they tagged your blind, you were out of compliance and that was it. So, there needs to be at least some mechanism for a hearing, appeal, etc., if you’re going to fairly administer things that way.”
Enforcement is now guided by a new standard operating procedure, SOP-218 Waterfowl Blind Complaints, issued in September. The premise driving the new procedure is that DWR does not have the authority to revoke any person’s license nor prohibit them from hunting their blind without due process, something that requires the court system.
Now, CPO’s receiving complaints of stationary blinds erected within 500 yards of another licensed blind are advising affected blind licensees that they may seek a court action for damages in accordance with Section 29.1-349(B) of the Virginia Code.
Other complaints and issues related to waterfowl blind law enforcement can still be addressed by CPOs and may include issuing warnings or summons.
Cyrus Baird, Delta Waterfowl’s senior director of government affairs, points out that Virginia has some of the richest waterfowling history in the country, but adds, “That comes with a lot of baggage.” He thinks DWR’s recognition that they don’t have statutory authority to “red-tag” blinds anymore and, instead, will direct people to the courts for solution opens the door for more dialogue.
“It’s an opportunity for the agency and General Assembly to sit down and review of all the rules, regulations and laws on the books that impact waterfowl hunters in Virginia and update, modernize or repeal any that warrant change,” Baird said.
One thing he thinks DWR and the General Assembly could look into is the number of licensed blinds that don’t meet the basic qualifications of a ‘huntable” blind” and strictly enforce the language on the books. “It’s become a huge problem all across the state and it’s a massive limiting factor for access for all duck hunters,” Baird said.
Ken Perrotte: