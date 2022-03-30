KEN PERROTTE: When it comes to turkey hunting, don't overstuff your bag

In his influential “A Sand County Almanac,” famed conservationist Aldo Leopold wrote: “A conservationist is one who is humbly aware that with each stroke (of his axe) he is writing his signature on the face of the land.”

I might draw a parallel with hunters deciding to squeeze the trigger. Whether swinging an axe or squeezing a trigger, the action is best taken with an informed position.

Let’s talk turkey.

Virginia’s spring gobbler season begins Saturday, at least for kids and apprentice hunters. The regular season for everyone else begins April 9. Over the following six weeks, hunters may have ample opportunities to make conservation decisions.

Just as there is no statewide white-tailed deer herd, so is there no statewide flock of turkeys. Wild game populations are fragmented across the broader landscape. Some places, where habitat is ideal and hunter and predator pressures are well-managed, see flourishing numbers; other locales could be struggling.

Wild turkey numbers have declined in many states since the peak of restoration efforts ended some 20 years ago. Several states are shortening or adjusting seasons and trimming bag limits as a result. Discovering the reasons for these declines is job one for future research studies.

While Virginia is believed to have a stable wild turkey population, populations fluctuate based on recruitment, or the number of baby turkeys, called poults, that live to adulthood. Research shows that few poults make it to 28 days old. Those hens you see shepherding several poults in the summer months obviously enjoy a combination of skill and luck.

Katie Martin, a deer, bear and turkey biologist for Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources, says Virginia’s recruitment numbers were mixed across 2020 and 2021.

The department monitors poult-to-hen ratios with data gathered in July and August surveys. Data collectors record, during their travels, the number of turkeys seen, the birds’ sex and estimated age, if possible, and the total miles driven. The results are classified by geographic area, such as Tidewater, Northern Piedmont, etc. The statewide long-term-average ratio is 2.5. (It’s tough being a young turkey.)

The best 2020 ratio (4.0 poults to hens) was found in the Northwest Mountain region, which spans Botetourt County to Northern Virginia. Martin said much of the increases there were on public lands, such as the national forests. She credits recent work, such as prescribed burns and creating more early-successional habitat, for the wildlife boost.

Numbers were bad elsewhere: Tidewater 1.8; Southern Piedmont 1.4; Northern Piedmont 1.3; and Southwest Mountains 1.9.

This likely means fewer 2-year-old toms, the young adults that gobble most and typically respond to calling. Hunters, though, may see more jakes, or year-old males. The 2021 poult-per-hen ratios by region: Tidewater 2.3; Southern Piedmont 2.7; Northern Piedmont 3.2; Southwest Mountains 2.4; and Northwest Mountains 2.6.

Martin said recruitment fluctuations are caused by several factors, such as cold, wet spring and early summer weather, nest disturbances from land management activities, predators or hunters and natural mortality.

Nesting and Dominant Tom Loss

Some research in the southeastern United States indicates that killing dominant gobblers just as seasons open may affect whether hens nest. Many of us always assumed that bachelor No. 2 tom swooped in and took advantage of a dominant tom’s demise, but not so. Some hens, it appears, opt not to nest once the dominant tom they’ve selected is removed from the scene.

Mike Dye, VDWR’s upland game bird project leader, says Virginia’s seasons are positioned a little more favorably than some of the states where dominant tom mortality delays or alters breeding.

“By the time our seasons begin, a decent percentage of breeding has already taken place, although not all,” Dye says. “This positions us well to be able to sustain the loss of some of those more dominant birds.

“However, the person behind the trigger is responsible for what happens downrange. If you believe there are too few gobblers on that parcel of land, maybe you should enact a ‘gentleman’s limit’ and move on to another area after a successful harvest.”

Dye points out that Virginia’s seasons and bag limits are set up to manage on a statewide basis, not property-specific.

“There are many cases where a particular property just cannot sustain the harvest of three mature birds by each hunter with any expectation of successful nesting,” he notes. “In those cases, it may be best to move on to another property after your successful hunt and let the birds do their thing.”

Listen to the Lek

Leks are groups of male birds that “display” to attract females. Research shows wild turkeys use an “exploded lek” strategy, where toms or groups of toms are often out of sight, but within earshot, of each other gobbling and strutting.

Pockets of toms scatter around an area, displaying for the girls while moving about their home ranges. Toms gobble not only to attract hens, but also to signal to other toms that they’re still around and competing for hens. It relates to the pecking (and breeding) order.

When the woods go silent, it can mean competing toms have been removed or the remaining gobbler(s) may have been pressured by hunters and decided to talk less. It might also mean it’s time to give those woods a rest to improve nesting opportunities.

Parting shots

Turkey hunting is increasingly dangerous, with more potent, denser turkey loads. Keep shots within ethical ranges. Always know your target and beyond. And if you plan to try the ever-increasing technique of fanning or reaping (hiding behind a turkey decoy or fan to move in on a bird), use extreme caution. Every year, someone gets shot by another hunter while doing this.

Next week, we’ll offer some thoughts on nesting and predation and how landowners and property managers can improve their habitat to increase turkey and other game populations.

