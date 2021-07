king george all-stars finish 2nd in state little league finals

The King George Little League All-Stars took second place in the Intermediate Division (13-year-olds) at the state Little League championships July 2–6 in Atlee. The All-Stars defeated West Springfield 15–4, Phoebus 11-0 and Fleet Park 16–1 in pool play and Richmond 11–1 in the semifinals before falling to Vienna 13–9 in the championship game.