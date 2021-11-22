Local sports: Anderson named to USA Basketball Team

Westmoreland County native Justin Anderson has been named to USA Basketball’s World Cup qualifying team.

Anderson, who is currently playing for the NBA G League’s Fort Wayne (Ind.) Mad Ants, is one of 13 players named to the squad that will compete next week in Chihuahua, Mexico. The top three teams in the 16-team Americas Zone field will qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Anderson, who turned 28 last week, played at Montrose Christian (Md.) High School and the University of Virginia. He was a first-round draft pick of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks in 2015 and has appeared in 226 career NBA games with four teams (Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Brooklyn). He is currently averaging 17 points per game for Fort Wayne.

TRIATHLON

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS AWAIT BRIGANTI

Joni Briganti, 63, will represent the USA at the 2022 World Triathlon Championships in Townsville, Australia. She is an Aquatics Instructor and a certified U.S. Masters swimming coach at American Family Fitness.