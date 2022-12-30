Local sports year in review: FredNats made huge strides in second season

In their first season, the Fredericksburg Nationals were a minor-league punchline. Unlike most sequels, their reboot was far more successful.

A year after losing their first 15 games to set a minor-league baseball record, the FredNats punctuated their second season with a Carolina League playoff berth. That made them the top local sports story of 2022.

1. FREDNATS ENCORE

Most of the FredNats’ preseason excitement centered around shortstop Brady House, the Washington Nationals’ top draft pick in 2021. He posted solid numbers (a .278 average, 31 RBIs) before a shoulder injury ended his first full professional season in June.

Several of his teammates earned promotions in the Nationals’ farm system. But thanks to a solid draft and talented prospects like outfielder James Wood and pitcher Jarlin Susana that Washington received in the Juan Soto trade, the FredNats handily won the Carolina League’s North Division second-half title.

They dropped a best-of-three playoff series to Lynchburg, but not before ace Jackson Rutledge capped a stellar second half by striking out six in eight shutout innings of a 3–0 Game 1 win inside a packed Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Rutledge, himself a former first-round pick (in 2019), won eight of his last nine decisions. He won’t be back in 2023; he’s now on Washington’s 40-man roster. But the FredNats figure to contend again next season.

2. MYSTICAL

YEAR FOR AUSTIN

It was a busy year for Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin.

The 6-foot-5 center finished her career at Mississippi by earning all-Southeastern Conference honors, then was chosen third overall in the WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics.

With friends and family at nearly every home game, she was named to the WNBA’s all-rookie team, averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 54.7 percent from the field. After the season, she helped Team USA win the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

3. BEASLEY GETS MANAGERIAL JOB

Bowling Green native Tony Beasley is a baseball lifer and had held just about every conceivable job in over three decades as a player, coach and instructor. The only missing line on his resume was major league manager.

Beasley filled that void when the underachieving Texas Rangers fired Chris Woodward in August. Beasley was named interim manager and compiled a 17–31 record.

It wasn’t enough to earn him the permanent job; Texas hired three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy for that position. But Beasley was respected enough to be asked to return for an eighth season as the Rangers’ third base coach in 2023.

4. SIX-PEAT

FOR BLACK–HAWKS

Winning state wrestling titles isn’t new at Brooke Point. But the Black–Hawks’ sixth consecutive VHSL Class 5 championship brought some extra drama.

Head coach Travis Harris suffered a heart attack during the Region 5D championships and had to be rushed to a local hospital. He recovered in time to accompany the Black–Hawks to Virginia Beach the following weekend to watch five of his wrestlers (Cadell Lee, Chase Van Hoven, Austin Pollard Remus Montalvo and Quintarius Floyd) capture individual titles.

Brooke Point will try for seven straight in February under new head coach Rafael Alves, with Commonwealth District rival Riverbend its likeliest top rival.

5. EAGLES SOAR TO SEMIFINALS

It had been a quarter-century since the University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team reached the NCAA Division III semifinals. The 2022 edition didn’t seem likely to break that drought, going a modest 4–3–2 in September.

But as the weather got chillier, the Eagles got hotter. They won their first five matches in October, then edged rival Christopher Newport in a penalty kick shootout to capture the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference tournament title and an automatic NCAA berth.

They then shut out Marymount and Ohio Wesleyan by identical 1-0 scores at home before heading north to stun host Amherst (Mass.) and Bowdoin (Maine) and reach the Final Four. The dream ended with a 1–0 loss to Williams (Mass.) in Salem.

C2C player of the year Josh Kirkland and goalie Griffin Hemmerdinger were seniors, but the Eagles (13–5–4) return enough talent to make it likely they won’t have to wait 25 years between Final Fours again.

6. PANTHERS DRAFT SMITH

Penn State’s football coaching staff likes to recruit the Fredericksburg area, and the Carolina Panthers seem to like local Penn State products.

For the second straight year, the Panthers picked a Nittany Lion defender who cut his teeth in the area. A year after choosing Chancellor grad Yetur Gross-Matos, Carolina made former Louisa standout Brandon Smith its third-round pick.

Smith made six tackles in reserve duty before being placed on injured reserve Dec. 17 with an ankle injury.

7. HOPKINS REACHES HIS GOAL

Jackson Hopkins attended plenty of D.C. United games while growing up in Stafford County. But when he put on the uniform for the first time, it was a special occasion.

“It was hard not to look around in the middle of the game, to be honest,” Hopkins said.

Once a Major League Soccer powerhouse, D.C. United is looking to rebuild under new coach Wayne Rooney. Part of the reconstruction included signing Hopkins, then 17, as a homegrown player in April. He had trained with United’s junior program and planned to play for the University of Virginia, but an offer to play in MLS was too good to turn down.

He recorded one assist and eight shots on goals in 21 games (11 starts) and hopes to have a bigger role in 2023. Hopkins also spent time with USA Soccer’s U20 Men’s Youth National Team as an injury replacement for the CONCACAF Under-20 Championships.

8. SERBAY RETURNS

Rich Serbay was an institution on local high school football sidelines for 35 years as James Monroe’s head coach, leading the Yellow Jackets to four state titles. He was dismissed as coach in 2020, but returned this year as an assistant offensive line coach at Stafford, reprising his first local assignment from nearly four decades earlier.

As fate would have it, Stafford’s first game was against James Monroe, and the Indians’ 35–14 victory came as no small satisfaction.

9. STATE TITLES GALORE

No local public school won a VHSL state football title in 2022, but Saint Michael was declared the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III champion when none of the Warriors’ opponents would agree to play them.

Among the notable individual state titles were Brooke Point sophomore Brady Brennan’s victory in the VHSL Class 5 state cross country race and Chancellor sophomore Kyle Peck’s triumph in the Class 4 backstroke. Peck later committed to swim at national powerhouse Texas, with his eyes on the 2024 Olympic Games.

And Colonial Forge’s 4x100 relay team was crowned Class 6 champion, repeating its feat from the prestigious Penn Relay. Freshman Brian Harris, who ran the third leg on the relay, also was state long jump champion.

10. PAR FOR THE COURSE

Three local golfers earned state recognition during the summer.

Veteran Jon Hurst won the Virginia State Golf Association’s Senior Amateur and the season points championship. Meanwhile, recent Massaponax High School graduate Grayson Wood captured the VSGA’s Junior Match Play title and finished second in the Virginia Amateur.

And Grace Anne Braxton was chosen to the VSGA Hall of Fame in recognition of a career that has seen her win two Special Olympics World Games gold medals.