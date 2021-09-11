Minor league baseball: Big fifth inning carries FredNats over Shorebirds

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Onix Vega’s two-run single and Leandro Emiliani’s three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning broke open a scoreless game and the Fredericksburg Nationals defeated the host Delmarva Shorebirds 6–1 on Friday night.

The big inning made a winner of FredNats reliever Edward Urena (1–1), who tossed three innings of one-run relief in place of starter Matt Merrill, who went three innings. Urena allowed three hits and no walks while striking out five.

Darren Baker had two hits and a run batted in for the FredNats (40–72), who close out the road series with the Shorebirds on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.