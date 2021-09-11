 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minor league baseball: Big fifth inning carries FredNats over Shorebirds
0 comments

Minor league baseball: Big fifth inning carries FredNats over Shorebirds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Onix Vega’s two-run single and Leandro Emiliani’s three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning broke open a scoreless game and the Fredericksburg Nationals defeated the host Delmarva Shorebirds 6–1 on Friday night.

The big inning made a winner of FredNats reliever Edward Urena (1–1), who tossed three innings of one-run relief in place of starter Matt Merrill, who went three innings. Urena allowed three hits and no walks while striking out five.

Darren Baker had two hits and a run batted in for the FredNats (40–72), who close out the road series with the Shorebirds on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert