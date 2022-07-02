 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minor league baseball: Big inning propels FredNats over Shorebirds

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Fredericksburg Nationals used a seven-run seventh inning to break open a tight game and roll to a 9–2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Friday night.

Leading 2–1 in the bottom of the seventh, the FredNats hammered Shorebirds starter Portes with back-to-back run-scoring doubles from Leandro Emiliani and Steven Williams. Geraldi Diaz drove in Emiliani with a sharp single to center, then scored on J.T. Arruda’s sacrifice fly. T.J. White—who batted twice in the frame, having scored on the first double—then singled in Andry Arias.Marc Davis (1–1) got the win with four innings of one-hit relief. FredNats starter Masa Denaburg struck out four over four innings.

After Saturday’s late game, the teams will conclude the series Sunday at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, with Jackson Rutledge (2–5) taking the hill for the FredNats.

