Minor league baseball: Big inning propels FredNats over Shorebirds

Leading 2–1 in the bottom of the seventh, the FredNats hammered Shorebirds starter Portes with back-to-back run-scoring doubles from Leandro Emiliani and Steven Williams. Geraldi Diaz drove in Emiliani with a sharp single to center, then scored on J.T. Arruda’s sacrifice fly. T.J. White—who batted twice in the frame, having scored on the first double—then singled in Andry Arias.Marc Davis (1–1) got the win with four innings of one-hit relief. FredNats starter Masa Denaburg struck out four over four innings.