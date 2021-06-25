Minor league baseball: Blunder ends FredNats' bid to pull out win

An early Shorebirds offensive surge put the Fredericksburg Nationals in a deep hole against the homestanding Delmarva on Friday night. The FredNats nearly climbed out of it, but a poor baserunning decision doomed a late rally, resulting in a 6–3 loss.

The Shorebirds’ TT Bowens clubbed a three-run homer off FredNats starter Karlo Seijas (1–6) in the first inning.

Kevin Strohschein’s two-run bomb in the top of the second closed the FredNats’ deficit to 3–2. But Yorkislandy Alvarez’s two-single single combined with a bases-loaded walk extended the Shorebirds’ lead to 6–2.

Strohschein’s inside-the-park homer in the fourth inning put the FredNats to within three.

The score stayed the same for the next four innings before the FredNats’ J.T. Arruda led off the ninth with a single and Onix Vegas followed with a double. Ricardo Mendex grounded to short, but Arruda inexplicably broke for home, where he was thrown out. Ryan Watson (3–1) then struck out Strohschein and Jeremey de la Rosa.

The teams play again Saturday, beginning at 7:05 p.m.