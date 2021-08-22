Minor league baseball: Cowser's RBI in 10th hands Shorebirds walk-off win over FredNats

Colton Cowser's 10th-inning single drove in Darell Hernaiz with the game-winning run as the Delmarva Shorebirds won their fifth straight game against the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals, 5–4, on Saturday night.

The Shorebirds loaded the bases against reliever Tomas Alastre (2–3) before Cowser hit a 0-1 pitch to right field for the walk-off victory.

The FredNats entered the bottom of the ninth with a 4–3 lead, courtesy of Onix Vega's two-run home run in the eighth. But John Rhodes' double off reliever Amos Willingham scored Coby Mayo and sent the game into extra innings.

Junior Martina continues to swing the hot bat for the FredNats (33–62), singling twice and scoring a pair of runs. Jordy Barley and Viandel Pena also had two hits.

Sunday's game ended after Free Lance–Star press time.