Minor league baseball: Delmarva at Fredericksburg Nationals

FBeing silenced by an opponent’s top gun doesn’t sit well with the Delmarva Shorebirds. How best to respond? Start your own ace.

One night after they were silenced by prized Fredericksburg Nationals pitcher Jackson Rutledge, the visiting Shorebirds turned to Houston Roth to give their Low-A East rivals a taste of their own medicine.

The result was a 7–3 Shorebirds victory on Friday night. Roth (6–1) threw five innings of shutout ball, limiting the FredNats to two hits and three walks while striking out four. First reliever Gregori Vasquez was nearly as good, throwing three shutout innings and fanning a trio.

The FredNats managed to get their runs in the bottom of the ninth off a series of walks, singles and fielding errors.

Fredericksburg starter Karlo Seijas (3–9) had another rough night, allowing a three-run third inning. He allowed only one run after that, but the damage was done. He struck out three.

The teams will continue the series Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Griffin McLarty starts for the Shorebirds and Michael Cuevas for the FredNats.