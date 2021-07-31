Minor league baseball: Delmarva at Fredericksburg Nationals

FROM STAFF REPORTS

On a evening when both Delmarva and Fredericksburg pitching dominated, one balk decided the outcome.

Jake Randa’s go-ahead run on a reliever’s error helped the homestanding FredNats rally by the Shorebirds for a 2–1 victory Saturday night.

Randa’s earlier triple and a home run by Delmarva’s Cristopher Cespedes aside, this game was a delight for fans of quality pitching.

Over six innings, FredNats starter Michael Cueves checked the Shorebirds to two hits, including Cespedes’ shot over the right field wall. He issued no walks and struck out six. Troy Stainbook (2–1) and Amos Willingham (S, 2) kept the game close.

Shorebirds starter Griffin McLarty and first reliever Jonathan Pendergast made the slim lead hold up, but the FredNats got to Nick Roth (0–1) in the eighth.

Jake Randa’s triple scored Junior Martina. Then with Kevin Strohschein batting, Roth made an illegal move the umpires saw, and Randa scored the eventual game-winning run.

The teams conclude their series Sunday, starting at 6:05 p.m.