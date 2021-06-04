Minor league baseball: Delmarva at Fredericksburg Nationlas

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Bryan Peña could have packed in early Friday night. The Fredericksburg Nationals starting pitcher grooved a first-pitch strike that Delmarva’s Andrew Martinez deposited over the left–center field fence for an early 1–0 Shorebirds lead.

Instead, the 21-year-old dug in deep. The result was a 5–2 FredNats victory at the new Fredericksburg stadium.

Peña (1–0) pitched seven quality innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out five. He did surrender another home run to TT Bowers in the seventh inning, but by then his teammates had given him a solid lead to work with.

Cole Daily knotted the game at 1–1 in the fourth inning by driving in Telmito Agustin. Then Joe Randa’s fly ball to right field was misplayed, allowing Junior Martina and Daily to score. Jake Boone and Allan Berrios contributed insurance runs with RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively.

The teams will square off again Saturday at 6:05 p.m.