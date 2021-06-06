Minor league baseball: Delmarva Shorebirds vs. Fredericksburg Nationals

FROM STAFF REPORTS

It didn’t come until the last game of the series, but the Fredericksburg Nationals finally played a complete game against the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 7–2 win on Sunday.

The FredNats were solid in all facets of their game: solid starting and relief pitching, a strong effort at the plate and, above all, no errors.

Starting pitcher Lucas Knowles silenced the Shorebirds over 3 2/3 innings on two hits and three walks while striking out five. First reliever Gilberto Chu (1–0) took the victory with 2 1/3 of no-hit/no-run work.

Tómas Alastre and Leif Strom closed out the final three innings of the game, allowing two runs on one hit.

While Delmarva showed goose eggs on the scoreboard, the FredNats’ bats went to work. Viandel Pena hit a two-run home run in the fourth, J.T. Arruda drove in two runs and Junior Martin had two hits and drove in a run.

All told, the Nationals drove in their seven runs on eight hits and seven walks.

The FredNats (8–22) will have Monday off before beginning a six-game series at the Salem Red Sox. Fredericksburg will play its next home series against Lynchburg beginning June 15.