Minor league baseball: Dion, Hillcats shut out FredNats

  0

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Will Dion blanked the Fredericksburg Nationals over seven innings while his Lynchburg teammates exploded for seven innings in the fourth as the Hillcats rolled to a 9–0 victory Saturday night.

Dion limited the FredNats to one hit and two walks while striking out seven, lowering his ERA to 2.30.

FredNats starter Mason Denaburg ran into the trouble in the third, and the bullpen couldn’t bail him out. Michael Kirian (0–1) gave up the only run the Hillcats would need and Karlos Seijas got shelled for six runs off five hits.

The teams finished their series late Sunday. The FredNats (61–51) return to Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Tuesday to begin a home series with the Down East Wood Ducks. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

