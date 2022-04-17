Minor league baseball: Emiliani helps power FredNats past Mudcats for third straight win

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Leandro Emiliani hit a solo home run, doubled twice and drove in two runs to lead the Frederickburg Nationals to an 8–3 victory over the Carolina Mudcats at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Saturday night.

Emiliani’s solid night backed up a solid start by FredNats pitcher Dustin Saenz (1–0). Saenz limited the Mudcats to two runs over six innings, surrendering six hits and two walks while striking out six. Relievers Tyler Schoff, Cody Greenhill and Jack Sinclair each pitched an inning, keeping the Mudcats from staging a rally.

Sammy Infante hit his third home run of the early season, a solo shot to center field off Carolina starter Israel Puello (1–1).

Andry Arias, Jeremy De La Rosa and Jake Sullivan each doubled while Brady House had two hits as the FredNats improved their record to 6–2. The teams were scheduled to play an early evening game Sunday to wrap up the Carolina League series. On Tuesday, the FredNats start a six-game road series against the Cannon Ballers in Kannapolis, North Carolina.