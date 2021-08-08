Minor league baseball: Fredericksburg at Fayetteville

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Rodney Theophile and Tyler Yankosky combined on a two-hit shutout as the Fredericksburg Nationals closed out a road series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers by posting a 2–0 win Sunday.

Jeremy De La Rosa’s first-inning solo home run gave the FredNats the lone run it would need to improve their season mark to 29–55.

Theophile (2–8) limited the Woodpeckers to two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three. Yankosky, who got his first save of the season, surrendered no hits while fanning two in the final three frames.

De La Rosa sent a 2–2 pitch over the right-center field wall to get the FredNats on the board. Zach Cornell provided an insurance run in the ninth when his ground-rule double drove in Jake Randa.

On Saturday, the Woodpeckers used a four-run sixth inning to pull away for a 6–4 win. Trey Turner (1–1) took the loss in relief.

The FredNats will begin a home series with Salem on Tuesday. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.