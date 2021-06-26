Minor league baseball: Fredericksburg Nationals at Delmarva Shorebirds

Delmarva exploded for seven runs in the second inning and cruised to a 14–2 victory over the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals on Saturday night.

FredNats starter Michael Cuevas (0–1) was rocked in his third start of the season, surrendering nine runs on seven hits and one walk over two innings.

His Shorebirds counterpart, Delmarva’s Noah Denoyer, had an easier time of it. Denoyer (4–2) limited the Fred Nats to two runs on four hits and two walks while fanning eight. Three relievers followed to cap the FredNats’ hit total at six.

Cuevas’ night started out on the wrong foot. He allowed two baserunners in the first, then watched Yorkislandy Alvarez’s fly ball drop in right field, giving the Shorebirds the early 2–0 lead.

Cuevas’ troubles were just beginning. In the second, run-scoring singles by Lamar Sparks and Mason Janvrin were followed by Hudson Haskin’s three-run home run and Ryan Ogren’s two-run blast. The rout was on.

The FredNats (14–33)will to pull out a second win in this road series in Sunday’s finale, with first pitch at 2:05 p.m.