Minor league baseball: Fredericksburg Nationals at Lynchburg

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Rodney Theophile has had a rough go of it this year. The Fredericksburg Nationals starting pitcher entered Friday night’s away game with the Lynchburg Hillcats sporting a 1–5 record with a 4.25 ERA.

So when he exited the game after five innings, there was promise he wouldn’t get that sixth loss added to his season mark. He limited the Hillcats to five hits while striking out three and walking none. Most importantly, his team trailed just 3–2.

Alas, a rally was not to be. The Hillcats tacked on an additional three runs in the seventh inning and coasted to a 6–2 victory. Lenny Torres (1–3) limited the FredNats to two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings while fanning five.

The FredNats got their runs on a Junior Martina RBI single and a wild pitch that scored Onix Vega.

The FredNats (20–44) are 1–3 so far in this series. They will try to get the second win Saturday at 6:35 p.m.