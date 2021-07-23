Minor league baseball: Fredericksburg Nationals at Salem Red Sox

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Washington Nationals sent Jackson Rutledge to the Fredericksburg Nationals earlier this week to work on his mechanics. The highly touted pitcher was activated after coming off the Injured List.

The 2019 first-round draft pick is trying to climb back up the team’s farm system. But judging by Friday’s results, Rutledge may be in Fredericksburg for a while.

Rutledge (0–1) gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four as the FredNats dropped a 7–4 decision to the host Salem Red Sox. His ERA ballooned to 18.00.

Rutledge allowed a first-inning grand slam to Nicholas Northcut and a triple to Nick Yorke.

If there was a silver lining for the FredNats, it was the work of their bullpen. Amos Willingham and Matt Merrill combined to pitch five innings of no-run ball, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out three.

The FredNats also made a late rally, using RBI singles from Jake Boone and Paul Witt to score four runs in the seventh inning.

The teams’ series continues Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. game.