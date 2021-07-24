Minor league baseball: Fredericksburg Nationals at Salem Red Sox

This time, it was the Fredericksburg Nationals’ turn to explode early.

One day after the Salem Red Sox took a commanding first-inning lead en route to a 7–4 win, the FredNats’ hammered Red Sox Chiu-Jung Liu (2–1) for eight first-frame runs. It proved to be all the runs they would need as they rolled to an 18–6 victory.

Second baseman José Sánchez had a banner day, driving in five runs on three hits while also scoring three times.

He wasn’t the only FredNat to have a big day at the plate. Jake Randa drove in three runs on three hits. Ricardo Méndez, Junior Martina, Kevin Strohschein and Geraldi Diaz each drove in two runs. Méndez and Zach Cornell scored four times and Strohschein and Paul Witt scored twice.

Meanwhile, Karlos Seijas (3–8) benefitted from the early offensive support. He checked the Red Sox to three runs over five innings, scattering five hits and two walks while striking out three. Bryan Peña and Edward Urena closed out the game for the FredNats.

The FredNats (23–48) close out the series with Salem on Sunday. First pitch is 4:05 p.m.