Minor league baseball: Fredericksburg Nationals bats go silent against Salem Red Sox

FROM STAFF REPORTS

This season, the Fredericksburg Nationals’ offense has alternated between periods of feast and famine. On Sunday, that trend went to the extreme in a 24-hour span.

A day after Fredericksburg pounded Salem for 18 runs, the FredNats were shutout by the same Red Sox in a series-closing 3–0 road loss.

Salem starter Jorge Rodriguez (5–3) struck out eight FredNats over the first five innings. He issued three hits and no walks. Relievers Ryan Fernandez and Devon Roedahl continued to keep the FredNats off the bases, giving up only one hit while fanning four.

Michael Cuevas (0–3) didn’t pitch poorly for the FredNats. Over six full innings, he limited the Red Sox to two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three.

Cuevas’ one mistake was in the fifth inning, when Ceddanne Rafaela sent his first offering over the left-field wall for a two-run home run. Rafaela would later score on a sacrifice fly.

The FredNats (23–49) next play a home series with Delmarva, beginning Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.