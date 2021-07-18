Minor league baseball: Fredericksburg Nationals use small ball to prevail over Hillcats

“Hit em where they ain’t!” is an old expression to encourage batters to find the gaps in an opponent’s defense.

That’s exactly what the Fredericksburg Nationals did Sunday, using grounders and the occasional liners to dink-and-dunk their way to a 6–2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats and close out a road series.

The FredNats took the lead for good in the first inning when Paul Witt’s ground ball double scored Viandel Pena. Junior Martina drove in Witt with his own grounder up the middle, and the Frednats led 2–0.

Witt tacked on another run in the third when he scored on a passed ball. Onix Vega’s sixth-inning double scored Jose Sanchez and the FredNats led 4–2. Back-to-back run-scoring singles by Pena and Ricardo Mendez in the seventh provided the FredNats insurance runs.

Trey Turner (2–0) earned the victory, pitching two scoreless innings.

Off today, the FredNats (22–44) will begin a series at Salem on Tuesday.