Minor league baseball: Fredericksburg Nationals versus Salem Red Sox

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Fredericksburg Nationals entered Sunday’s afternoon game with the Salem Red Sox hoping to clinch the teams’ mid-June series with a victory.

Red Sox starter Aldo Ramirez ensured the teams split the series at three wins apiece.

Ramirez (1–1) pitched five innings of shutout ball, striking out seven FredNats in the process, and Brandon Walter and Cody Scroggins followed suit in keeping the FredNats off the scoreboard in Salem’s 5–0 victory.

Fredericksburg could muster only five hits on the day. Telmito Agustin had two of them, including a double, and J.T. Arruda legged out a triple. But the Frednats could do little else against the Red Sox pitching.

For its part, Salem was able to hit FredNats starter Karlo Seijas (1–4) early and often, tagging Seijas for four runs in the first five innings off four hits and two walks. Seijas did strike out five, but his ERA rose to 5.08.

The Lynchburg Hillcats visit the FredNats for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night.