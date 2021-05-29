Minor league baseball: Fredericksburg Nationals vs. Down East Wood Ducks

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Fredericksburg Nationals used stellar pitching, a clutch single from Jecksson Flores and some sneaky base-running from Jake Boone to post a 2–1 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston, N.C., Saturday.

In a game dominated by the men on the mound, both the FredNats and the Wood Ducks had to scrounge out their runs at Grainger Stadium.

Down East got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning when Evan Carter dashed home on FredNats starter Bryan Pena’s throwing error off a pickoff attempt.

The FredNats regained the lead in the third. Flores’ single to right field drove in Jayce Easley and moved Boone to third base. When J.T. Arruda struck out swinging on a full count, Ducks catcher Cody Freeman attempted to throw out the stealing Flores, who had taken off for second. Boone hightailed it to home on the play and the FredNats (4–19) had the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Amos Willingham (1–0) got the win by pitching two innings of scoreless relief. The teams will wrap up their series Sunday with a 1 p.m. contest.