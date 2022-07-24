Minor league baseball: Frednats' Aldonis, bullpen silence Shorebirds' bats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Starting pitcher Pablo Aldonis and four relievers combined for a shutout as the Fredericksburg Nationals blanked the host Delmarva Shorebirds 8–0 on Saturday night.

Aldonis (2–0) limited the Shorebirds to two hits and two walks while striking out eight in five innings of work. The bullpen allowed only an additional six hits.

Aldonis got all the run support he needed in the first inning, as Brendan Broissiere and Geraldi Diaz used a run-scoring single and double, respectively, to give the FredNats a 3–0 lead. Diaz would end up with four RBIs on the night.

The teams completed the series late Sunday night. On Tuesday, the FredNats (50–39) return to Virginia Credit Union Stadium to open a home series with the Salem Red Sox, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.