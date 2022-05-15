Minor league baseball: FredNats blow three-run lead, fall to Cannon Ballers

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Leading 5–2 through seven innings Sunday, the Fredericksburg Nationals watched the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers rally for two runs each in the eighth and ninth innings to pull out a series-ending 6–5 win at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Tyler Schoff (1–2) allowed the tying- and winning-runs in the ninth on two hits, a sacrifice fly, a walk and a wild pitch.

Viandel Pena and Jacob White each had two hits and a run batted in for the FredNats (19–13), who begin a road series with the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday morning, with first pitch at 11:05 a.m.