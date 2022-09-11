Minor league baseball: FredNats close regular season with rout of Red Sox

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Will Frizzell drove in three runs, Jacob Young knocked in a pair and scored three times himself and the Fredericksburg Nationals closed out the regular season with a 14–2 rout of the host Salem Red Sox on Sunday.

T.J. White, Sammy Infante, Branden Boissiere and Armando Cruz also had two RBIs apiece for the FredNats, who finished the regular season at 75–55.

Jose Atencio (5–2) limited the Red Sox to two runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings, striking out three in the process.

The FredNats now shift to the postseason, where they will face the Lynchburg Hillcats in the Carolina League Championship Series. First game is Tuesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.