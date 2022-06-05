 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minor league baseball: FredNats fall to Woodpeckers in series finale

  • 0

FREDNATS FALL IN SERIES FINALE

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Fredericksburg Nationals spent a Sunday afternoon playing catch-up ball to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. They came up one run short at game’s end, falling 6–5 to conclude the road series.

The Woodpeckers took a 2–0 lead in the first inning and the FredNats were in chase mode from then on, tying up the game twice before Fayetteville posted three runs over a two-inning stretch. Leanardo Emiliani’s RBI single and run scored on an error kept the FredNats close, but Fayetteville reliever Edinson Batista (2–2) allowed no more runs.

FredNats reliever Marlon Perez (0–2) took the loss. Viandel Pena hit his fourth home run of the season and also doubled. The FredNats open a six-game home series with the Lynchburg Hills on Tuesday; first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert