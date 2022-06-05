Minor league baseball: FredNats fall to Woodpeckers in series finale

FREDNATS FALL IN SERIES FINALE
FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Fredericksburg Nationals spent a Sunday afternoon playing catch-up ball to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. They came up one run short at game’s end, falling 6–5 to conclude the road series.
The Woodpeckers took a 2–0 lead in the first inning and the FredNats were in chase mode from then on, tying up the game twice before Fayetteville posted three runs over a two-inning stretch. Leanardo Emiliani’s RBI single and run scored on an error kept the FredNats close, but Fayetteville reliever Edinson Batista (2–2) allowed no more runs.
FredNats reliever Marlon Perez (0–2) took the loss. Viandel Pena hit his fourth home run of the season and also doubled. The FredNats open a six-game home series with the Lynchburg Hills on Tuesday; first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.