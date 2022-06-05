Minor league baseball: FredNats fall to Woodpeckers in series finale

FREDNATS FALL IN SERIES FINALE

The Fredericksburg Nationals spent a Sunday afternoon playing catch-up ball to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. They came up one run short at game’s end, falling 6–5 to conclude the road series.

The Woodpeckers took a 2–0 lead in the first inning and the FredNats were in chase mode from then on, tying up the game twice before Fayetteville posted three runs over a two-inning stretch. Leanardo Emiliani’s RBI single and run scored on an error kept the FredNats close, but Fayetteville reliever Edinson Batista (2–2) allowed no more runs.