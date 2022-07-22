Minor league baseball: FredNats make roster changes as second half of season begins

The Fredericksburg Nationals announced several player moves as the team begins the second half of its season.

The moves were anticipated following the end of the All-Star Week break, as the team's high-production players were expected to be promoted to High Single A-Wilmington while others doing well in the Florida rookie leagues got their tickets punched to Fredericksburg.

The completion of last weekend's MLB First-Year Player Draft also afforded the big-league club a chance to shuffle the rosters on all their lower-level teams.

Being promoted to Wilmington are: INF Leandro Emiliani (.231, 10 HR, 47 RBIs), INF Junior Martina (,162, 1 HR, 8 RBIs) and RHP Todd Peterson (0–2, 5.09 ERA, 2 saves).

Coming to Fredericksburg from the Florida Complex League are RHP Jose Atencio and infielders Will Frizzell and Paul Witt.

LHP Michael Kirian has been shipped down to Fredericksburg from Wilmington, and the FredNats' RHP Marc Davis was placed on the 7-day Injured List, retroactive to July 18.

The FredNats began the second half of their season on Friday night at Delmarva. The game ended after Free Lance–Star press time.