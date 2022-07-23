Minor league baseball: FredNats rally in the 10th to top Shorebirds as Carolina League play resumes

Viandel Pena's two-run double in the top of the 10th inning broke open a 5–5 and propelled the Fredericksburg Nationals to an 8–6 win over host Delmarva on Friday night.

Pena later scored on Branden Boissiere's fielder choice and Riggs Threadgill (third save) retired the side in the bottom half of the frame to insure the FredNats a positive start to the second half of the season. The Carolina League returned to the diamond Friday following the All-Star week break.

Despite allowing the tying run in the eighth, Tyler Schoff (3–3) got the win with two innings of relief that included four strikeouts.

The FredNats trailed 4–1 in the top of the eighth when they powered to one-run lead on Sammy Infante's solo home run, Geraldi Diaz's run-scoring double and a two-run single from Jacob Young.

After Saturday's late game, the FredNats (49–39) will conclude the short series with the Shorebirds on Sunday, with first pitch at 5:05 p.m.