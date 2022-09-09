Minor league baseball: FredNats rally twice to defeat Red Sox

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Fredericksburg Nationals rallied from 5–0 and 7–5 deficits to pull out a 9–7 victory over the host Salem Red Sox on Thursday night.

A T.J. White home run, a Will Frizzell RBI and a three-run throwing error by Red Sox second baseman Mikey Romeropulled the FredNats out of their initial hole, suffered by Bryan Caceres’ nightmare first inning. But Caceres settled down to give the FredNats five subsequent quality innings while his teammates battled back.

After the Red Sox regained the lead in the seventh, the FredNats used a Red Sox wild pitch and a Frizzell sacrifice fly to tie up the game again.

Fredericksburg (74–54) took its first lead in the top of the ninth off RBI singles from Maxwell Romero Jr. and Jacob Young. Riggs Threadgill closed out the Red Sox to earn his ninth save of the season.

The teams played late Friday and willface off again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. in the second-to-last game of the season.