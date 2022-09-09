 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minor league baseball: FredNats rally twice to defeat Red Sox

  • 0

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Fredericksburg Nationals rallied from 5–0 and 7–5 deficits to pull out a 9–7 victory over the host Salem Red Sox on Thursday night.

A T.J. White home run, a Will Frizzell RBI and a three-run throwing error by Red Sox second baseman Mikey Romeropulled the FredNats out of their initial hole, suffered by Bryan Caceres’ nightmare first inning. But Caceres settled down to give the FredNats five subsequent quality innings while his teammates battled back.

After the Red Sox regained the lead in the seventh, the FredNats used a Red Sox wild pitch and a Frizzell sacrifice fly to tie up the game again.

Fredericksburg (74–54) took its first lead in the top of the ninth off RBI singles from Maxwell Romero Jr. and Jacob Young. Riggs Threadgill closed out the Red Sox to earn his ninth save of the season.

People are also reading…

The teams played late Friday and willface off again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. in the second-to-last game of the season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Porsche calls off F1 collaboration with Red Bull

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert