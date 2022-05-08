Minor league baseball: FredNats sweep Hillcats in doubleheader

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Viandel Peña’s solo home run in the top of the seventh inning lifted the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 6–5 victory in the second game of a Sunday doubleheader with the Lynchburg Hillcats. The Frednats were 6–1 victors in the opener of the twinbill, which was forced by Saturday’s rainout.

Jeremy De La Rosa homered and drove in two runs.

Riggs Threadgill (3–0) recorded four straight outs at game’s end for the nightcap victory. Starter Andry Lara allowed two runs over three innings, striking out a pair.

In the opener, Branden Boissier drove in two early runs with a double and a single and starter Brendan Collins (2-0) pitched five innings of one-run ball for the win.Collins allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five in posting his second win of the season against no losses. His ERA dropped to 3.06.

Steven Williams hit an RBI-double, singled twice and scored a pair of runs for the FredNats. Jose A. Ferrer struck out two in earning his second hold.

The FredNats (17–9) begin a home series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, beginning Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.