Minor league baseball: FredNats take two from Cannon Ballers

The Fredericksburg Nationals used pluck and persistence to produce a home doubleheader sweep of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday.

In the opener, which was a makeup of Friday’s raind-out game, Ricardo Mendez broke open a 2–2 tie and put the FredNats ahead for good with a fifth-inning single that drove in Viandel Pena.

Mendez’s RBI helped Rodney Theophile (1–5) earn his first victory of the season. Theophile gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out three. Davis Moore got his second save with 1 2/3 innings of relief.Andrew Dalquist (1–5) took the loss, giving up a pair of early FredNats runs on bases-loaded walks.

In the nightcap, Jackson Coutts’ sacrifice fly in the sixth inning scored Jake Randa to give the FredNats a 4–3 lead, and relievers Tyler Yankosky (2–0) and Gilberto Chu made it stand up to complete the twinbill sweep.

Randa scored on Jose Sanchez’s second-inning double to put the FredNats up 1–0. The Cannon Ballers sandwiched a trio of one-run innings around the FredNats’ two-run fifth to knot up the game at 3–3.

FredNats starter Carlos Romero went 4 2/3 innings, surrending two runs on five hits and a walk while fanning two.

The FredNats (19–4) close out the series with Kannapolis on Sunday.First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.