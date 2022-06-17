Minor league baseball: FredNats top Pelicans in completion of suspended game

FREDNATS’ WIN SPANS 2 DAYS

J.T. Arruda drove in four runs with a home run and a double, Steven Williams had a double, two hits and scored twice and Bryan Peña (2–1) made starter Jackson Rutledge’s solid work the previous day stand up in a 9–1 victory.Rutledge allowed only one hit in four innings on Thursday, striking out four. Peña gave up a run on three hits while also fanning four over 3 2/3 innings.