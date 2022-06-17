Minor league baseball: FredNats top Pelicans in completion of suspended game

FREDNATS’ WIN SPANS 2 DAYS
fROM STAFF REPORTS
Rain suspended Thursday’s game with the Fredericksburg Nationals leading the host Myrtle Beach Pelicans, pushing it back to Friday. The one-day delay didn’t break the FredNats’ rhythm.
J.T. Arruda drove in four runs with a home run and a double, Steven Williams had a double, two hits and scored twice and Bryan Peña (2–1) made starter Jackson Rutledge’s solid work the previous day stand up in a 9–1 victory.Rutledge allowed only one hit in four innings on Thursday, striking out four. Peña gave up a run on three hits while also fanning four over 3 2/3 innings.
The teams played a second game late Friday. On Saturday, they play again at 6:05 p.m. with Brendan Collins (2–1) starting for the FredNats (31–29).