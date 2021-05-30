Minor League baseball: FredNats vs. Down East

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jecksson Flores went 4 for 5 with three runs driven in to support Mitchell Parker’s steller pitching as the Fredericksburg Nationals rolled to a 7–2 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday in Kinston, N.C.

The FredNats won four of the six games in the series with the Wood Ducks. The win marks the franchise’s first series victory since relocating to Fredericksburg.

After Jeremy De La Rosa gave the FredNats a 1–0 lead by scoring on a first-inning fielder’s choice, Parker (2–2) had all the runs he would need. He threw six innings of no-hit, no-run ball, striking out 12 and surrendering one walk. His ERA dropped to 2.92.

The FredNats tagged Wood Ducks’ starter Mason Englert (1–1) for five runs in the second. Jose Sanchez’s based-loaded single scored Jake Randa, then Braian Fernández touched home after De La Rosa was hit by a pitch. Flores’ line-drive double to left cleared the bases, and the rout was on.

Jackson Coutts drove in two runs and De La Rosa and Allan Berrios each scored two runs for the Frednats (5–19), who return for the start of a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds, beginning Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.