Minor league baseball: Frizzell, McKenzie power FredNats over Shorebirds

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Will Frizzell hit his 11th home run of the season and drove in four runs, Jared McKenzie drilled a two-run shot to center field and the Fredericksburg Nationals closed out their home series with the Delmarva Shorebirds with a 10–2 victory Sunday.

Jose Atencio (4–2) pitched five innings of one-run ball, striking out three at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. He got offensive help from Branden Boissiere (two RBIs) and Jacob Young (three hits).

On Saturday night, the FredNats pulled out a 5–2 win, breaking a 2–2 tie on Frizzell’s RBI single in the fifth inning. Kyle Luckham (1–1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of relief for starter Mason Denaburg.

The FredNats (71–54) close out their regular season with a seven-game road series at Salem, beginning Tuesday.

