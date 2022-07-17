Minor league baseball: Greenjackets hammer FredNats pitchers

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Augusta Greenjackets continue to have their way with the Fredericksburg Nationals’ pitching staff in this mid-July Carolina League series, rocking three FredNats pitchers for nine runs and 13 hits in a 9–2 victory Saturday night.

Bryan Caceres (4–5), Tyler Schoff and Miguel Gomez struggled to keep the Greenjackets off the base paths, giving up three home runs, a triple and two doubles.

Augusta starter Samuel Strickland (2–1) had a better time of it, limiting the FredNats to no runs and two hits while striking out six over five innings. T.J. White’s run-scoring double was the lone highlight of the FredNats’ offense.

After Sunday’s early-evening game, the Carolina League will pause for the MLB All-Star week break. The FredNats (47–39) will resume Friday at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.