Minor league baseball: Greenjackets pound Lara, FredNats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Drew Millas’ solo home run in the first inning portended a big offensive effort for the Fredericksburg Nationals in their Friday night game with Augusta. But the big bats of the Greenjackets had other ideas.

Augusta rocked FredNats starter Andry Lara (2–5) for eight runs in three innings in a 9–4 rout in South Carolina. Kadon Morton delivered the coup de grace on Lara’s night with a three-run blast over the left-field wall.

Jordano Perez, James Acuna (2–2) and another reliever kept the FredNats’ offense relatively in check for the remainder of the game, striking out nine. Andry Arias proved to be the exception, posting a run-scoring double and a sacrifice fly.

After Saturday’s late game, the FredNats (46–38) and the Greenjackets will wrap up their six-game series Sunday with a 5:05 p.m. game. Pablo Aldonis, who was recently called up from the Rookie League, will make his début for the FredNats.

