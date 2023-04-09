SUNDAY’S GAME

FredNats 3, Hillcats 2 (10 inn.): Elijah Green’s two-out, line-drive single to left field in the bottom of the 10th drove in Angel Zarata with the game-winning run and Fredericksburg (2–1) claimed the season-opening series.

The Hillcats took a 2–1 in the top of the 10th when Marc Filia’s sacrifice fly scored Juan Benjamin. The FredNats responded in the bottom of the frame when Daylen Lile singled in Brenner Cox and Thomas advanced to third. Green then delivered his heroics on a 1–0 pitch.

Bryan Caceres (1–0) got the win in relief. The FredNats next travel to Fayetteville for a six-game road series with the Woodpeckers.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Hillcats 7, FredNats 4: Lynchburg hammered hard-throwing Jarlin Susana (0–1) for four runs in two innings and the Hillcats rolled to a three-run victory.

Susana struggled with his control, giving up four walks in addition to four hits. He struck out two but was pulled after the second inning.

Zach Jacobs (1–0) gave up two runs but fanned four in three innings of relief to earn the win. Lexer Saduy had two hits and two runs for Lynchburg.

Armando Cruz drove in two runs and Roismar Quintana scored twice for the FredNats.