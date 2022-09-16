Minor league baseball: Hillcats pitchers combine on one-hitter, ending FredNats' playoff run

The Fredericksburg Nationals' first-ever postseason came to a disappointing end Friday afternoon as they were one-hit in falling 3–0 to the host Lynchburg Hillcats in the finale of the three-game Carolina League North Division playoffs.

Pitching dominated this series, so after the teams split the first two games with 2–0 (won by the FredNats in Fredericksburg) and 5–2 scores, it came as little surprise Friday that a solid outing by a starter determined the outcome. In this case, it was the Hillcats' Ryan Webb, who was making his 15th start of the season. Webb checked the FredNats over the first five innings, allowing no hits and three walks while striking out six.

First Hillcats reliever Sergio Morillo was almost as good, allowing two walks while fanning three. It wasn't until closer Zach Pettway entered the game that the FredNats got their lone hit—a single by first baseman Brandan Broissiere. Pettway retired the side and the Hillcats advanced to the Carolina League championship series with Charleston, beginning Saturday.

FredNats starter Andry Lara kept his team in the game, allowing two runs over four innings on five hits and a walk. Relievers Chance Huff, Marlon Perez and Riggs Threadgill also did their part, letting the Hillcats reach home just once over the final five frames.

Despite the playoffs setback, the FredNats can take satisfaction with their stellar regular season. The team finished 75–55, winning nearly two-thirds of their games in the second half of the season. They were the only team in the Washington Nationals farm system to take part in the postseason.