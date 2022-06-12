Minor league baseball: Hillcats take finale in series with FredNats

hillcats claim series finale
FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Lynchburg Hillcats used a pair of two-run innings late in the game to claim Sunday’s series finale with the Fredericksburg Nationals, winning 6–4 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Hillcats starter Trenton Delhom and FredNats counterpart Bryan Caceres dueled for the first four innings, each throwing no-run ball. T.J. White tripled in a run while Jacob Young had two run-scoring singles for the FredNats.
Fredericksburg (30–27) returns to the road, beginning a six-game series at Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.