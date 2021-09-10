Minor league baseball: Homer snaps tie, leads Shorebirds over Frednats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Darell Harnaiz’s two-run home run broke open a 2–2 tie and the Delmarva Shorebirds went on to defeat the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals 6–2 on Thursday night.

Harnaiz hit the first pitch served up by Fredericksburg starter Andy Lara over the left-field wall to help the Shorebirds rebound from Wednesday’s 5–3 loss to the FredNats.

The home run was only the third hit allowed by Lara (0–1), who gave up four runs and five walks while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Bryan Peña gave up a pair of run-scoring singles in the seventh.

Jacob Young’s double to right field drove in two runs in the fifth for the FredNats. Jake Randa doubled to lead off the ninth, but Shorebirds closer Daniel Lloyd struck out three consecutive batters to stymie any chance of a FredNats rally.

After Friday’s late game, the FredNats (39–72) and Shorebirds will face off again Saturday at 7:05 p.m.