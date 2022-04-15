Minor league baseball: House's walkoff hit in ninth gives FredNats win over Mudcats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Brady House’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the homestanding Fredericksburg Nationals a 7–6 walkoff victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday night.

The FredNats trailed the Mudcats all game until the final frame, when Carolina reliever Trevor Tietz (0–1) walked three straight Nationals batters after striking out leadoff hitter T.J. White. House sharply hit Tietz’s first delivery on the ground and it found a hole in the Mudcat defense to roll into right field. Yoander Rivero and Jacob Young came around to score the tying- and game-winning runs, respectively.

Jose Ferrer (1–0) got the victory with two innings of scoreless relief, allow no hits while fanning a pair. FredNats starter Brendan Collins last 1 2/3 innings, surrendering two runs on a pair of hits and three walks.

White homered in the fifth while Young tripled and scored twice.