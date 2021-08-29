Minor league baseball: Knowles puts out fire, helps FredNats salvage win over Mudcats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Some stellar relief pitching helped the Fredericksburg Nationals win their fourth straight game Saturday with a 5–4 victory over the visiting Carolina Mudcats.

The FredNats scored all their runs in the first three innings and held a 5–2 advantage going into the top of the fifth. But starter Karlo Seijas ran into trouble in that frame. With the bases loaded, FredNats first baseman Branden Boissiere made a throwing error on Alex Binelas’ grounder, allowing two runs to score.

Seijas was replaced by Lucas Knowles (1–1), who stifled the rally and shut down the Mudcats the rest of the game, allowing no hits, runs or walks while fanning four over 2 1/3 innings.

Juan Paulino hit a solo home run and an RBI single, Boissiere connected on a two-run double and Darren Baker drove in a run with a sacrifice fly for the FredNats.

The game was ended after seven innings due to an incoming thunderstorm.

Sunday’s game finished after Free Lance–Star press time. On Tuesday, the FredNats (37–64) begin a six-game road series at Salem.