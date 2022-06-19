Minor league baseball: Late blasts doom FredNat

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans used a pair of late-inning two-run home runs to break open a 2–2 tie and defeat the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals 6–2 Saturday night.

FredNats starter Bryan Caceres pitched no-run ball through four innings but allowed the Pelicans to plate two runs in the fifth. T.J. White scored on a throwing error in the seventh to knot up the game, but reliever Todd Peterson (0–2) and Cody Greenhill surrendered the Pelicans’ bombs.

White scored twice and Jake Sullivan and two hits for the FredNats (31–31), who continue their road swing with the start of a six-game series at Salem on Tuesday.