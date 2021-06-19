Minor league baseball: Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Fredericksburg Nationals

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Karlo Seijas entered Saturday night’s game looking for a stellar effort to snap a sluggish 1–4 start to the season. He didn’t find it against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The Fredericksburg Nationals starting pitcher got torched in the first inning as the Hillcats cruised to an 8–2 victory at the Fredericksburg stadium.

A two-run double by Yainer Diaz followed by RBI singles from Cody Farhat and Alexfri Planex put Seijas and the FredNats in a 4–o hole. Seijas saw his season record reach 1–5 and his ERA rise to 5.65.

It wasn’t all bad for Fredericksburg’s arms Saturday night. Seijas and relievers Arron Barrett and Troy Stainbrook combined for 16 strikeouts.

For its part, Lynchburg got solid outings from starter Lenny Torres and reliever Jaime Arias–Bautista (3–1), who combined to limit the FredNats to two runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks over eight innings.

The FredNats (12–29) scored their runs on a fielder’s choice and an error.

The teams close out their series Sunday with an afternoon game. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m.