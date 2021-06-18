Minor league baseball: Lynchburg vs. FredNats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The scene was set Friday night for a dramatic come-from-behind victory for the Fredericksburg Nationals against the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats.

Trailing 4–1 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, the FredNats tacked on two runs in the frame, then opened the bottom of the ninth with Cole Daily’s single to right field.

Allen Berrios advanced Daily to second with a sacrifice bunt, giving the FredNats two at-bats to knot the game and force extra innings.

But it was not to be.

Hillcats reliever Brauny Munoz struck out Jeremy Yedens on a 3–2 count, then got Viandel Pena to ground out to second, securing the 4–3 victory for the Hillcats.

Jake Arruda, Junior Martina and Ricardo Méndez drove in runs for the FredNats, whose record falls to 12–28.

Starter Mitchell Parker (3–3) was keeping the FredNats close at 2–1 before surrendering Micah Pries’ two-run homer to right field in the sixth inning. Parker struck out nine batters in the game.

The teams continue their series at the Fredericksburg stadium with a Saturday game beginning at 6:05 p.m.