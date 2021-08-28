Minor league baseball: Merrill, Vega combine to lead FredNats past Mudcats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Onix Vega drove in a pair of runs with two sacrifice flies and Matt Merrill struck out eight over five innings to lead the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 4–1 victory over the visiting Carolina Mudcats on Friday night.

Merrill (2–1) gave five hits and a walk but surrendered no runs in earning the victory. Cole Quintanilla earned his second save, striking out three in the ninth.

Vega got the FredNats on the board first with a first-inning sacrifice fly that scored Jacob Young. His second sacrifice fly drove in Mike Wilson in the fifth. Brian Fernandez’s fourth-inning double scored Leandro Emiliana and Jose Sanchez capped off the FredNats scoring with an RBI single in the fifth.

Saturday night’s contest between the two teams ended after Free Lance–Star press time. The teams will finish the series on Sunday with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Michael Cuevas (1–6) will take the hill for the FredNats against Zach Mort (3–4).