Minor league baseball: Millas, Theophile shine in FredNats' rout of Hillcats

  • 0

Drew Millas drove in four runs to support starter Rodney Theophile as the Fredericksburg Nationals thrashed the host Lynchburg Hillcats 9–1 in the second game of a Thursday night twinbill.

Millas' fourth-inning double to center field scored Jake Sullivan and Jacob Young. He then hit a two-run home run to right field in the seventh.

Young and Jeremy De La Rosa each had two hits and two runs scored.

Theophile (3–0) struck out 10 in his five full innings of work, allowing one run on four hits. His ERA fell to 1.04.

The FredNats (15–9) played the Hillcats in the fourth game of the series Friday night. The game ended after Free Lance-Star press time.

